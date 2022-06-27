Amazon clears out 2021 LG C1 4K Smart OLED TVs starting at $797 (Up to $500 off)

Amazon is now discounting LG’s entire lineup of 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs with a highlight of the batch falling to the 48-inch model at $796.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,497 when it hit the scene last year, we’ve more recently been tracking a $1,097 going rate. Today’s offer is still $300 off or more, and also beats our previous mention by $100 to mark a new all-time low. These may be LG’s now previous-generation 4K OLED TVs, but the C1 seres still arrives with some compelling features.

LG’s 2021 TVs are headlined by the eye-catching inclusion of OLED panels which are backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

But if you’re after the latest home theater experience from LG, we’re currently tracking an Amazon low on its new C2 series. With the 65-inch model dropping down to $2,097, this is one of your first chances to save on the 2022 TV with AirPlay 2 and an OLED panel. Just don’t forget to check out the limited-edition Star Wars C2 model that is also now on sale before all 501 units sell out.

LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

