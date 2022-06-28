These JBL wireless in-ear headphones with noise cancellation are now $75 (Reg. $150)

If you’re interested in upgrading to wireless audio but balking at the price, this deal is worth your attention. Right now, you can pick up the JBL Live Free NC+ wireless noise-canceling earbuds for only $74.99 (Reg. $149.95) at 9to5Toys Specials. That’s a massive 49% off the regular retail price.

Founded 76 years ago by James Bullough Lansing, JBL is an all-American success story. The company has established a reputation over the years for creating products that deliver amazing sound.

That signature JBL sound is definitely present in the Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds. Connecting via Bluetooth, they provide rich bass tones and soaring treble for seven hours straight on a full charge. Make use of the supplied charging case, and you get 21 hours of playback in total.

To ensure you can enjoy every minute, the Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds have smart noise-cancellation technology. When you want to focus on your playlist, active noise cancellation helps to block out distractions. When you need to be aware of your surroundings, smart cancellation only filters out the background noise.

These earbuds are also waterproof, with convenient touch controls, fast pairing, and a great custom fit. Plus, they have a rating of 7.4/10 at Rtings, and 4/5 stars at HeadphonesCheck.

Order today for just $74.99 to get your hands on these impressive wireless earbuds at 49% off MSRP.

