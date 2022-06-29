Save $77 on ASUS’ 27-inch TUF Gaming 1440p 165Hz computer monitor at new low of $232

If you’ve been looking for a monitor upgrade, like me, then you may be interested in this deal from GameStop. The ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Computer Monitor can be had for $231.99 shipped. Normally going for $309, this $77 in savings marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. This price is also matched at Amazon currently which is a new low there. This 27-inch 1440p IPS panel normally runs at a 144Hz refresh rate but can be overclocked up to 165Hz for an even smoother gaming experience. This is further enhanced by support for HDR10 with different modes to adjust performance to the current scenario with ASUS ShadowBoost technology bringing up dark areas without overexposing bright areas. Connectivity is handled by the DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 inputs. Head below for more.

Update 6/29 @ 11:55 a.m: Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 34-inch Ultrawide 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor for $369.99 shipped. Normally going for $459, this 19% discount marks a new second-lowest price we’ve seen, coming within $21 of the all-time low. Alongside the usual HDMI and DisplayPort, you can connect a USB-C cable to deliver a display signal to the monitor and it provides 15W of power delivery.

The included monitor stand features height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustments for finding your ideal viewing angle, but you may have limited desktop space. In that case, you can utilize its VESA 100x100mm mounting points and grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount for $31 after the on-page coupon is clipped. Using an adjustable gas spring, this mount will support the weight of a monitor up to 17.6 pounds and up to 32-inches in size with all the same height, tilt, and pivot adjustments. Integrated cable management also keeps cords off your desk for a cleaner overall look with the mounting being handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk. Want to save even more cash? You can get the basic MOUNTUP Monitor Mount for $23.50 after the on-page coupon is clipped. There is no arm here as it is a simple post that will allow you to have similar ergonomic adjustments but centered on the post with the same c-clamp or grommet clamp.

You can stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals if you’re looking for setup upgrades. GameStop is also offering the 5TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive for $78, one of the lowest prices we can find, alongside deals on other WD_BLACK drives from $40.

ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Computer Monitor features:

Designed for intense fast-paced games. The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is a 27” WQHD gaming IPS display with 1ms (MPRT) response time and blazing 165Hz refresh rate to give you super-smooth game play. The VG27AQ features G-SYNC compatibility and ELMB Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and ghosting.

