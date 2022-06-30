Let Tetris take over your head-to-head competitions on family game night for $13

Amazon is offering the Tetris Multiplayer Board Game for $13.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks the first notable price drop of 2022 and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for two to four players, each person will have their own Matrix tower. You score points by completing lines, fulfilling achievement cards, and matching pieces to icons on your tower. You can play head-to-head and it’s great for family game night. Be sure to keep an eye on what piece is coming up next though, as that’s how you’ll plan out a winning strategy. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

One of my favorite card games, which would pair great with Tetris, is Wizard. Now, it doesn’t have anything to do with magical beings, but you better be a Wizard at guessing how many hands you can win per round. It’s a fun and challenging strategy game where it’s you against every one else against the deck to see who’s cards will take it all. At $7.50 on Amazon, it’s a great option in lieu of Tetris or in addition to, depending on what you’re looking for.

More of a retro gamer? Don’t forget that 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Wired Switch, Android, and Windows controller is currently back on sale for $28. This discount won’t last long, and you’d normally pay $35 for the controller. Then, swing by our best apps and games roundup for more ways to save on giving family game night an upgrade.

Tetris Board Game features:

Tetris- Head-To-Head Multiplayer Strategy Game Now play Tetris head-to-head against your friends in an all-new tabletop strategy game for up to 4 players designed by Phil Walker-Harding. Each player drops tetrimino pieces into their own Matrix tower each turn. You know what to do. Another piece is up. Rotate. Rotate again. Move it and drop it… Score points by completing horizontal rows and racing to fulfill special challenges on achievement cards for bonus points! Place specific pieces to match the icons on your Matrix towers to earn even more. Who will come out on top?!

