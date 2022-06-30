LG’s new 65-inch OLED 120Hz evo Gallery 4K Smart TV hits all-time low at $2,748 ($450 off)

Amazon is now offering the LG 65-inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV for $2748.25 shipped. Regularly $3,200 directly from LG, it launched on Amazon at $3,187 back in April and is now at a new all-time low there with $450 in savings. This is LG’s latest OLED gallery-style smart 4K TV designed to sit flush against the wall. Features include a 120Hz refresh rate, self-lit OLED pixels, NVIDIA G-SYNC and the LG Game Optimizer, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. This model is also AirPlay 2-enabled and delivers built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three USB ports, and Ethernet connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If the higher-end gallery-style OLED models are bit overkill for your needs, yesterday we also spotted the brand’s more entry-level 2022 models hit new Amazon all-time lows with up to $600 in savings on the QNED80 4K Smart TVs. Pricing starts from $697 shipped with HDMI 2.1 ports, Apple AirPlay 2, voice control, and more. Head over to our deal coverage for a closer look.

Amazon is also giving folks a chance to land some serious deals on a range of 4K Fire TV edition models well ahead of the Prime Day festivities this year. Featuring a wide range of options from Toshiba, Best Buy, and its in-house displays, the 4K deals start from $200 with others down at just $90. This is a notable and economic opportunity to land a new smart TV without paying the big name brand prices.

LG 65-inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 features:

Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more. Our self-lit OLED pixels create a picture quality like no other in our new OLED evo Gallery Edition—with the highest contrast, perfect black and the brightest colors ever seen in an LG OLED. Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

