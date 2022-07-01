Tile’s 2022 model 2-pack item tracker bundle drops 27% to $40 shipped for today only

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Item Tracker Starter 2-Pack for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 27% off the going rate and matching the Best Buy daily deal price. This is also within less than $1 of the lowest we have tracked via Amazon on this 2022 model bundle. It delivers a Tile Mate and the Slim card-style tracker in one shot so you can keep tabs on your wallet or just about anything else with the smaller tab-shaped model. Alongside Android and iOS support, you can locate your belongings via the Tile app or, on the flip side of things, double tap the Tile units to find your misplaced phone. The Tile trackers also feature an IP67 water-resistant design and can work with voice command gear (Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri). More details below.

If you only need the one tracker, you can land the Tile Mate 2022 model on its own for $25 Prime shipped. While not as good an overall value as today’s lead deal, it is less out of pocket right now and delivers the same feature set as described above, just without the bonus card-style, wallet-ready model in tow.

If you prefer to stick with the Apple item trackers, we have some great deals on accessories as well as some new releases to take a look at below:

Tile Item Tracker Starter 2-pack features:

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

