GIGABYTE’s latest 55-inch 4K 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 also sports Android TV support

Today, GIGABYTE is updating its gaming monitor lineup with an all-new 55-inch 4K 120Hz Quantum Dot 120Hz display. Ready to deliver “incredible picture sharpness and clarity,” GIGABYTE’s latest monitor is made for high-end setups featuring both PC and next-gen console support. Sound like the perfect upgrade to your setup? Take a closer look at all it has to offer below.

GIGABYTE 55-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor sports Android TV

As an expansion to GIGABYTE’s existing gaming monitor lineup, the S55U brings everything we know and love about the current displays to a larger screen. To start with, it’s fully compatible with the latest consoles thanks to HDMI 2.1 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that whether you have a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even the Xbox Series S, the 48Gb/s, eARC-compatible HDMI ports will allow you to game at 4K120 with full Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. Plus, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can have multiple consoles hooked up at once.

These HDMI 2.1 ports also work with the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards to let your gaming PC play at up to 120Hz, though only FreeSync Premium is natively supported for a tear-free experience. There are also two more HDMI 2.0 ports around the back of this monitor, which allows you to run legacy devices as well as modern products, depending on what you need.

GIGABYTE’s Quantum Dot 55-inch 4K 120Hz monitor has a typical brightness of 500 nit typical and peaks at 1,500 nits for HDR content. Another premium feature here is the fact that it has Android TV built-in with Google Assistant and Google Play onboard, which is why you’ll find both Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi in play here. This allows you to use the monitor not just for gaming but also for watching movies, streaming TV shows, and catching up on your favorite YouTube channel.

All in all, GIGABYTE’s S55U 55-inch 4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor is a great choice for your setup. Pricing is yet to be detailed, but Newegg has a product page up where you can sign up to be notified when it launches.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m pretty impressed with the specs offered here. While the 4K120 setup is something we’ve been seeing for a while, even at 55-inches, the fact that it has built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet to leverage Android TV is pretty notable. When we looked at the 55-inch Made for Xbox Philips 4K120 gaming monitor, it lacked that feature, making it nothing more than a screen for gaming. So knowing that you can mount GIGABYTE’s 55-inch behemoth in your office, game room, or living room and use it for both playing your favorite titles and watching movies or TV is pretty nice.

