Pad & Quill knocks 35% off handmade magnetic leather and linen iPad cases from $65

Pad & Quill is now offering notable price drops on all of its leather iPad cases. Featuring its latest leather and linen models alongside some previous-generation covers, you can now take 35% off everything you find on this landing page using code iPad35 at checkout. With pricing starting from under $65 with free delivery, 30-day money-back guarantees, and solid warranties across the board, this is a notable chance to wrap your precious Apple tablet in a gorgeous premium case at well under the going rate. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill linen and leather iPad cases now 35% off

One standout option here is the Bradford Magnetic Leather Case for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $97.47 and $116.97 shipped using the code above. Regularly $150 and $180 respectively, you’re looking at up to $63 in savings and some of the lowest prices of the year here.

Both models are available in chestnut and whiskey leather colorways with 25-year warranties, screen protection, an interior pocket for extras, and enough space to stow your Apple Pencil 2. The American full-grain leather iPad cases features 50+ magnet arrays to secure the iPad in place while leaving all ports and buttons accessible and delivering multi-angle propping action. This model is the latest addition to Pad & Quill’s lineup and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Starting from $65, be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather iPad cases eligible for the promo code above on this page.

You’ll also still find some ongoing and rare price drops on DODOcase iPad gear for the holidays, but if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple tablet we have some solid deals on those as well. Discounts on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro are right here and we have Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad starting from $309 with higher-end configurations at up to $50 off right here.

Pad & Quill Bradford iPad case features:

Leather iPad cases: History meets modern-day technology. That is what drives us here at Pad & Quill. The Bradford magnetic iPad Pro case for iPad Pro 12.9 is a perfect example. We were inspired by the 1800’s woolen mills of Yorkshire, England to craft leather and woolen felt iPad case that meets the modern requirements of the new iPad Pro’s. That includes a 50+ magnet array built into this handmade case that perfectly secures your iPad Pro.

