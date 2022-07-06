Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Adjustable Foldable Aluminum Phone Stand $11, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLamicall
44% off From $11

Lamicall’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Adjustable Foldable Aluminum Smartphone Stand for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $16 normal going rate, which the other colorway goes for, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to support just about any smartphone out there, including the latest iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel, this stand is the perfect way to take FaceTime calls or enjoy some YouTube without physically holding your device. The wide base and silicone pad makes it quite stable to keep it from moving around when your phone is set down. On top of that, the entire stand folds flat for storage and when fully deployed you’ll find that it’s fully adjustable to change the angle your device sits at.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This phone cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position and can be easily packed into a backpack, handbag or suitcase for travels. You can better enjoy using your mobile phone not only at home, but also in your office, at your favorite coffee shop, or even on an airplane with this phone accessories. A perfect holder for travel. 

The thickened silicone cover pad and rubber hook ensure phone firmly fixed in place and protect device from sliding and scratching. The widened aluminum counterweight base and anti-slip rubber feet under the base make it more stable while taping your device. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Lamicall

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

HYPER 4th of July deals now live from $20: MagSafe char...
PlayStation Plus subs drop to lowest price since Sony u...
MSI’s Optix 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz gaming mon...
Govee RGBIC lighting now integrates with your Razer Chr...
Popular DEX FIT protective work and gardening gloves se...
Celestron’s StarSense DX 130AZ telescope uses you...
Amazon Prime members now score a free year of Grubhub+
Wyze Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-ready earbuds with 27-h...
Load more...
Show More Comments