Wyze Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-ready earbuds with 27-hour battery matching low at $42.50

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its base model wireless Buds for $42.48 shipped. While we have seen them up in the $70 range this year at Amazon, they regularly fetch $54 directly from Wyze and are now matching the lowest price we have tracked. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 wireless streaming from your smart devices, the Wyze Buds also deliver passive noise reduction alongside compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri gear. The “ear-genomic fit” is joined by support for AAC and SBC codecs as well as four microphones for taking calls, up to 27 hours of battery life with the charging case, and an IPX5 water resistant rating to protect them against rain and sweat during your workouts. More details below.

A more affordable solution is the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds that are now selling for just under $36 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. They have even longer battery life at 32 hours and come from one of the best budget-friendly earbuds brands out there.

Check out our reviews on the NuraTrue Pro earbuds as well as the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds, then dive into this ongoing deal on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC variants. These wireless headphones deliver built-in Google Assistant with active noise cancellation and 30 hours of battery life at $60 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage. Swing by our headphones deal hub for even more.

Wyze Buds features:

Wyze Buds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and support AAC and SBC codecs. A unique ear-genomic fit provides up to 30 decibels of noise reduction so you hear more of what you want and less of what you don’t. A 10.5 mm audio driver serves up powerful bass and high-resolution sound for music and calls. A molded enclosure ensures your bass beats hit hard. Two directional mics per bud separate your voice from the noise, so you are heard loud and clear. Wyze Buds last up to 7 hours on a single charge – 2 hours longer than most earbuds. Plus, get up to 20 hours more in the charging case. 15-minute quick charge in the case provides up to 2 hours of playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!