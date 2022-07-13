Prime Day game deals: Kirby Star Allies $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, Mario Party $40, more

Update: Amazon is now offering 12 months of Switch Online with your choice of first-party Switch game from the pull-down menu for $59.99 ($80 value). Titles include some rarely discounted options like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. Some titles will be live for today only so jump in now.

As part of today’s Prime Day console game deals Amazon is now offering Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a rarely discounted Switch title that has only gone on sale a few times before today. “When a new evil threatens planet pop star, Kirby will need a little help from his. Enemies?!” While it might not be the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s going for $55, it does bring some drop in/out co-op Kirby action to your Switch with up to four players on screen at a time. Making use of the titular character’s iconic copy abilities, players can combine “abilities with elements such as Wind and Water to create” new friend powers. Head below for the rest of today’s Prime Day console game deals.

