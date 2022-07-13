Prime Day game deals: Kirby Star Allies $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, Mario Party $40, more

Update: Amazon is now offering 12 months of Switch Online with your choice of first-party Switch game from the pull-down menu for $59.99 ($80 value). Titles include some rarely discounted options like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. Some titles will be live for today only so jump in now.
As part of today’s Prime Day console game deals Amazon is now offering Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a rarely discounted Switch title that has only gone on sale a few times before today. “When a new evil threatens planet pop star, Kirby will need a little help from his. Enemies?!” While it might not be the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s going for $55, it does bring some drop in/out co-op Kirby action to your Switch with up to four players on screen at a time. Making use of the titular character’s iconic copy abilities, players can combine “abilities with elements such as Wind and Water to create” new friend powers. Head below for the rest of today’s Prime Day console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***PlayStation DualSense and more from $20
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
***Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $27 (Reg. $50)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Collector’s $50 (Reg. $82+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Halo Infinite $40 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $13 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy Black Friday in July game sale
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $35 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $30 (Reg. $50+)
- WB Xbox digital game sale from $10
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Skull and Bones LE pre-order + $10 Best Buy GC $70
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
