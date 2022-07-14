WD 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD hits 2022 low at $150, plus post-Prime Day offers from $55

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB Elements SE Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. This model has gone for as much as $200 this year and has lately been sitting in the $180 range before dropping to the 2022 low today. This model wasn’t available in the Prime Day storage offers. While its 400MB/s speeds and USB 3.0 connectivity might not be as high-end as some options out there, it delivers a notable 2TB of portable SSD storage at a relatively affordable price by comparison to the other big brands in the space – many of which you’ll find still on sale from Prime Day down below with some now slightly lower.

Another particularly affordable option that is now at its all-time low pricing and still live from Prime Day 2022 is Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD. Delivering a ton of value by comparison to the big four storage brands, this one is now sitting at $108, which is $2 under the early Prime Day price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked.

WD 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD:

Accelerate your productivity with fast yet affordable SSD performance from a brand you can trust.

Read speeds up to 400MB/s let you move large files fast so you can get more done in your day. (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

A compact design and drop resistance up to 2 meters make this the perfect drive no matter where you are.

Whether you’re on the job or creating for pleasure, gain control of your content across laptop, desktop and other devices.

Seamlessly integrate the drive into your workflow with plug-and-play functionality that’s ready to use right out of the box.

