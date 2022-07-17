Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 falls to new all-time low of $125 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $124.99 shipped. Marking one of the first discounts to date, this is a new all-time low at $25 off the usual $150 price tag. We last saw it back at $140 in February, and today’s offer is the first discount since. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Our hands-on review detailed just how compelling of a macOS companion on top of its usual gaming focus. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $80 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. Down from $100, you’re looking at 24% in savings while beating the previous discount by $4. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but you’re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so you’ll have to rely on USB-A.

For those who want to improve the audio of their streaming setup, the folks at Elgato also have the Wave XLR mic audio interface that’s worth considering. Also currently on sale right now rolling a rare price cut, this upgrade to your content creation rig is down to $120 following Prime Day.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound clips, activate lights, and much more. Hit the Stream Deck Store for app plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours.

