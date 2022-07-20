Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Earth Atlantis, Battery Level, Foto Graphic, more

Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking joining today’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals at $250 and other models from $95. Hit up our Apple deal hub for more of the latest price drops and then come right back here for today’s app deals including Earth Atlantis, Battery Level, Ear Cat – Music Ear Training, Foto Graphic Creator Studio, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Foxy Arena: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ear Cat – Music Ear Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CyberAge: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battery Level: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $1 (Reg. $11)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 22 $30, PlayStation Summer Sale from $2, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Just Talk!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $8 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $1 (Reg. $20)

Mac: New Oxford American Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Earth Atlantis:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter! “The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals. The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters. You are a “Hunter” and the new journey begins…

