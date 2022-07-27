Save nearly $100 on Samsung’s grade A refurb ANC Galaxy Buds Pro at $75 today

Woot is now offering grade A refurbished pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members or a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, where they are on sale for $180, and starting from $170 at Amazon, today’s refurbished offer is nearly $100 off the current going rate for a new set and the best we can find. Alongside up to 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case, they feature an IPX7 water-resistant design for protection against sweaty workouts and the elements. From there, you’ll find active noise cancellation at the tap of a button as well as four user-selectable ambient modes for customized environmental sound leakage with even more details waiting over in our hands-on review. Head below for more. 

If you prefer to take the brand new route and save some cash at the same time, take a look at the Anker Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds. They deliver a similar outside and environmental sound control as well as even longer battery life at 36 hours for under $60 shipped right now on Amazon. 

After you check out our hands-on review of the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd TWS earbuds from earlier this month, hit up some of the latest price drops we have tracked in the product category below:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro feature:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro combines crystal-clear sound with unprecedented control, making it effortless to elevate everyday moments. Use intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to escape into your music at a moment’s notice, even in a noisy crowd. Close the distance with crystal-clear calls, so it always feels like you’re in the same room. Also, Water won’t ruin your workout since the resistant Galaxy Buds Pro keeps the beat going even with a little rain.

