Save 33% on Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter with 18.6MPH top speeds at $600

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP Electric Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $50 under our previous mention from back in January, and is a new 2022 low. Centered around a 350W motor, this Segway scooter will have you hitting the streets at up to 18.6MPH with all of the expected electric vehicle perks. You’ll notably find a 25-mile range that pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride to go alongside other inclusions of a built-in LED headlight and folding design. All of that makes it a notable way to cruise around town this summer and into the cooler weather arriving this fall. Head below for more.

The $600 price point brings the flagship features found above down to a more mid-range price point, beating out many of the more affordable electric scooters we’d normally recommend instead. But if you can live with something a bit less capable, the Gotrax XR Elite is worth a look instead. This one arrives with a 300W motor that can accomplish top speeds of 15.5 MPH alongside a range of 18.6 miles. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review at what to expect from the $470 price tag.

For the rest of your summer joy riding and the like, our Green Deals guide is also tracking a pretty notable price cut on the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-bike. This model is now even more affordable than before with a $100 discount bringing the price tag down to $800 with its fat tire design and 18.6MPH top speeds in tow.

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter features:

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP strives to reach new heights of performance. When you ride on the road, the stronger brushless direct current motor delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience. This MAX G30LP also comes with the KickScooter seat. It offers high quality, comfort and safety that is in line with the MAX KickScooter. After 100,000 vibration tests and 220lbs payload tests, it is undeniably stable and reliable, making it your best choice for long-distance riding.

