Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest, Table Top Racing, Geofency, and more

It's now time for Friday's collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals. Our app deals include Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Table Top Racing: World Tour, Lamplight City, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Geofency, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Stark Suspension: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Table Top Racing: World Tour: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Jamifi: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: The Struggles Of Stefan: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MetaWeather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Tempest:

But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries. Over a hundred quests on dozens of islands in three regions. Share the huge world of Tempest with two friends: fight a war with each other, or become companions. To buy cheaper and to sell dearer is not a pirate’s path. Rob galleons, sink warships, and destroy forts!

