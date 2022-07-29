Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest, Table Top Racing, Geofency, and more

It’s now time for Friday’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals. Sitting alongside this morning’s app deals, we are also tracking some solid offers on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as all-time lows on 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros and even more right here. Our app deals include Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Table Top Racing: World Tour, Lamplight City, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Geofency, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Stark Suspension: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Table Top Racing: World Tour: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Jamifi: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: The Struggles Of Stefan: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MetaWeather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Tempest:

But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries. Over a hundred quests on dozens of islands in three regions. Share the huge world of Tempest with two friends: fight a war with each other, or become companions. To buy cheaper and to sell dearer is not a pirate’s path. Rob galleons, sink warships, and destroy forts!

