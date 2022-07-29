Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $52, LEGO Skywalker Saga $38.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51.99 shipped. The latest Kirby adventure regularly fetches $60 and is now a couple bucks below our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This was released back in March of this year as the first real jump into 3D for the titular character on Nintendo Switch. The pink puff is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and now’s your chance to explore the “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” in the latest entry to the series. Just remember, Switch Online members can now play three classic Kirby titles as well as Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (for folks with Extension Pass memberships). Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $30 (Reg. $50)
- Namco PAC-MAN Musem Arcade Switch $20 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 $7 (Reg. $10+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Tetris Effect: Connected pre-orders $40
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy eShop sale from $8
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-owned $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $49 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
