Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $52, LEGO Skywalker Saga $38.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Amazon low $52

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51.99 shipped. The latest Kirby adventure regularly fetches $60 and is now a couple bucks below our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This was released back in March of this year as the first real jump into 3D for the titular character on Nintendo Switch. The pink puff is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and now’s your chance to explore the “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” in the latest entry to the series. Just remember, Switch Online members can now play three classic Kirby titles as well as Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (for folks with Extension Pass memberships). Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s prev-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an even be...
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to all-time low of $390 in...
Dyson’s originally over $500 Pure Cool Link Air P...
GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off sit...
Cuisinart 13-pc. Wood Handle Grill Tool Set at $23 (Ama...
Sun Joe Amazon summer sale discounts electric pressure ...
Score a year of PlayStation Plus Essential at $40 with ...
New Amazon all-time low hits Chefman’s Electric W...
Load more...
Show More Comments