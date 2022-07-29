Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $52, LEGO Skywalker Saga $38.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51.99 shipped. The latest Kirby adventure regularly fetches $60 and is now a couple bucks below our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This was released back in March of this year as the first real jump into 3D for the titular character on Nintendo Switch. The pink puff is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and now’s your chance to explore the “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” in the latest entry to the series. Just remember, Switch Online members can now play three classic Kirby titles as well as Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (for folks with Extension Pass memberships). Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

