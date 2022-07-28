Need some spare wireless earbuds? Skullcandy Vinyl set now just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Woot is now offering the Vinyl by Skullcandy True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $30, they currently start at $23 on Amazon in some colorways and range up to $28. Today’s deal is a particularly low price for any buds and the best we can find. This is a no-frills set you can score for the price of a few cups of coffee that deliver a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of total battery life. You can use either bud on their own with Bluetooth 5.0 tech in tow alongside virtual assistant activation, call, track, and volume controls. Nothing overly special here, but at $10 some folks might be interested just as a spare or a set they don’t need to worry about losing/breaking. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for less. There are some options out there, but it’s hard to recommend anything that is regularly this affordable. It might be a good idea to stick with the typically $23+ option when scooping up a set of true wireless buds at this price.

For some more higher-end cans, take a look at this morning’s deal on the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 while they are at the best price of the year. Then check out some of the other options on sale below:

Vinyl by Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds feature:

14 Hours Of Battery Life (4 Hours In Earbuds, 10 Hours In Charging Case)

Truly Wireless Earbuds With Bluetooth 5.0

Call, Track And Volume Controls With Activate Assistant

Use Either Bud Independently

IPX4 water resistance

Noise isolating fit and microphone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!