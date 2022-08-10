Android app deals of the day: Dariusburst, LASERBREAK, Cultist Simulator, more

Justin Kahn -
Dariusburst Android app deals

It is now time for all of today’s best Android app deals including sci-fi shooters, RPGs, puzzlers, and more. Just be sure to also check out today’s offers on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables while you’re at it. Our app collection is headlined by titles like LASERBREAK, Cultist Simulator, THE LAST REMNANT Remastered, Dariusburst -SP-, Rayforce, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing price drop on OnePlus 10 Pro, today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables at $450 off. From there, we are tracking some great deals on Google’s single node Nest Wifi system, this Nulaxy metal standing desk converter laptop holder, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup. Just be sure to also scope out Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank as well. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dariusburst -SP-:

The DARIUS(SAGAIA) series made shooting game history with its unique atmosphere and sound design, and now the latest installment, DARIUSBURST, is available for Android! Based on the critically acclaimed handheld console game DARIUSBURST this smartphone edition boasts intuitive, responsive controls optimize especially for touchscreens.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

