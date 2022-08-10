Smartphone Accessories: 100W GaN 4-port USB-C/A Charger $42 (40% off), more

Invisible-Tech (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the INVZI 100W GaN 4-port USB-C/A Charger for $41.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code INV100WT at checkout. Down from $70 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 40% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. As the “world’s smallest 100W GaN charger,” this wall puck has four total outputs to power multiple devices at once. Two of the USB-C ports can output a maximum of 100W, while the third maxes out at 20W. The USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 port tops out at 18W, as well. When it comes to how this charger outputs power, like we said, when a single USB-C device is plugged up, it dishes out 100W of power. When two are plugged in, it’ll deliver 65W to one and 30W to another. If three are connected, then it’s generally 45W/30W/20W, though it can technically do 65W/7.5W from two C ports and 7.5W from the A port. And, if all four are in use, it’ll be 45W/30W/7.5W/7.5W.

The World’s Smallest 100W GaN Charger and More Power : The INVZI 100w GaN charger powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. It’s 30% smaller than the original 96W USB-C Power Adapter. Highly efficient and industry-leading 95% power efficiency and low temperature operation (60ºC exterior). All-in-One 100w USB-C Charger Adapter : 4 Quick Charging Ports, 2 x USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 (Max 100W), 1 x USB-C Power Delivery 3.0(Max 20w) and 1 x USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 (Max 18W) ports. It’s an indispensable charger for work, home and travel. PD 3.0 Charger with All-round Protection: Protect your charger & devices, keep your devices safe with industry-leading over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. Now you can just leave it charging while sleeping with INVZI charger.

