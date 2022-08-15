8Bitdo’s black or SNES-gray Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, more at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped. Both the gray and black model are marked down right now. Regularly $50, this model launched back in March of last year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the wired model that drops into the $28 range from time-to-time, this model has only ever gone on sale a few times since it launched. It delivers wireless Bluetooth action to Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi alongside the 8Bitdo Ultimate companion software where you can remap the buttons as well as adjust the hair triggers and built-in vibration. This model also brings some motion controls to your setup alongside its 20 hours of rechargeable battery life and the brand’s “pro-level” back buttons. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

That aforementioned wired model delivers a similar experience to today’s lead deal outside of the tethered connectivity. It is currently selling for just over $32 with the on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon with the same back buttons and access to the 8Bitdo Ultimate software. 

You’ll also want to scope out the deal we spotted on Amazon’s Luna USB-C mobile and desktop-ready cloud controller. This one isn’t specifically geared towards Nintendo Switch like the models above, but it is a notable option for Amazon’s cloud gaming service as well as mobile setups and a host of other on-demand portable and desktop gaming rigs. Regularly $70, it is 30% off the going rate and all of the details you need are right here

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

  • 2 pro-level back Buttons.
  • Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.
  • Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.
  • Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.
  • Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.

