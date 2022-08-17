Marshall’s wireless charging Major IV on-ear Headphones with 80-hour battery drop to $120

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where they are now matched for today only, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The Marshall Major IV deliver an on-ear design for folks looking for something more substantial than earbuds without lugging around a bulky set of cans. You’re looking at up to 80 hours of battery life per charge with a 15 minute quick charge providing an additional 15 hours of wireless listening time via the “custom-tuned dynamic drivers [with] roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble.” Alongside USB-C charging action, they can also be juiced back up using your wireless Qi pads and feature the brand’s retro-style textured vinyl treatment with ear cushions and an on board multi-function joystick to control playback and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If the Marshall design and some of the higher-end features above aren’t getting you excited, save a ton and go with the JBL Tune 510BT. These wireless on-ear headphones half the wireless battery life and don’t feature cable-free charging capabilities, but they also come in at a fraction of the price at $30 shipped on Amazon.

If you do prefer to take the wireless earbud route, this morning saw a notable price drop go live on Apple’s AirPods. The third-generation set is now back in stock and marked down to $150 shipped on Amazon with all of the details you need on this offer waiting for you right here. Just be sure to scope out this new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 7 to pair with them.

Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones feature:

Meet Major IV, the iconic headphones from Marshall with 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime, wireless charging and a new, improved ergonomic design. With more than three full days of power, you can stop worrying about your headphones dying on you when you need them. Over 55 years of knowledge is packed into Major IV for an explosive sound. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off. When you’re deep diving into your music, Major IV will make sure the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear, rendering the headphones more comfortable and wearable over time.

