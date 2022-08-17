Roku Express 4K+ with AirPlay 2 and Apple TV+ button remote down to $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon now offers the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29.99 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is notably delivering the third-best price of the year at 25% off. While we did see it go for $25 last month on Prime Day, this is the best we’ve seen since. Delivering one of the latest streaming experiences from Roku, its recent Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those looking to get in the 4K streaming media player game, the Express 4K+ is as good as it gets for the price. For comparison, it currently sells for as much as the entry-level Roku Express HD, which downgrades to 1080p resolution. So if you’re considering grabbing a home theater upgrade in this price range, it is hard to beat today’s deal.

Though if you’d prefer to go with something from across the streaming media player pond, Amazon’s entire lineup of Fire TV devices are currently on sale right now. Headlined by the new 4K Max at $40, you’ll find an assortment of other offerings starting at $20. So while the lead deal might be the best value around in the Roku stable right now, there are still some ways to upgrade an older TV for less.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

