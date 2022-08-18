8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro with Android clip for Xbox cloud gaming matching Amazon low at $36

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro for Xbox cloud gaming at $35.99 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the Amazon low we have only tracked once before today. A much more affordable solution than the new PowerA MOGA variant we just went hands-on with, it delivers an 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controller with an included phone clip to mount your Android device atop the gamepad – also doubles as a tabletop stand. Specifically designed for Xbox cloud gaming on Google’s mobile platform, this is a wireless Bluetooth controller with up to 16 hours of battery life and access to the 8Bitdo Ultimate customization software while the mobile gaming clip delivers dual articulating hinges to get it at just the right angle. More details below.

Today’s featured offer provides a more affordable solution than just about all of the well known brands out there right now when it comes to an all-in-one Xbox cloud gaming setup for Android. Even the now discounted Amazon Luna controller is going for $50, and that one doesn’t even include the clip. Another example here is the previous-generation Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller that sells for $45 these days.

Check out these ongoing deals on 8Bitdo’s black or SNES-gray Bluetooth Controllers for Switch from $34. Then dive into our launch coverage of the brand new next-generation Android Kishi V2 mobile controller for AAA game streaming on the go. This one wraps around your Android device for an almost Switch-like experience for Xbox cloud gaming and all of the details are waiting for you right here.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro features:

Play Xbox games on your mobile phone or tablet from the cloud with Sn30 Pro for Android (Not for Xbox, only used for Xbox Cloud Gaming On Android)

Compatible with all Android devices, smartphones or tablets

Includes Pro level mobile gaming Clip with adjustable positioning and Expandable Clip for big smartphones – Min: 49mm, Max 86mm

Supports ultimate software

Bluetooth connectivity & 16 hour rechargeable battery

