This vintage leather Apple Watch band looks more expensive than it is, now $13 (30% off)

FEIXII (100% positive feedback in the last 90 days) via Amazon’s Lightning deals is now offering the SUNFWR Vintage Leather Apple Watch Band in multiple colorways from $13.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be live for another 8 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly $19, this is more than 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on several of the color options. While it might not be one of those high-end options, it certainly looks more premium than it costs with a “genuine leather” build in tow. Compatible with all generations of Apple Watch (42, 44, and 45mm), you’ll find a softer suede on the inside as well as a 3-way metal clasp on the buckle end of things. More details below.

For something even less expensive check out this affordable model we are tracking down at $9 Prime shipped. It offers up a sort of two-toned leather treatment for your Series 7 (and older) wearable with up to 30% in savings right now.

Just make sure you also scope out this official Nike Apple Watch 42/44mm Sport Band while it’s down at $25 and the brand new Pad & Quill US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap at 20% off as well.

If you’re looking to upgrade your wearable all together (or know someone who is), Apple Watch Series 7 models are now at some of the best prices ever. With deals starting from $270 shipped, the regularly $399 or more configurations are now seeing some of the lowest listings of the year with all of the details you need waiting in our previous deal coverage.

SUNFWR Vintage Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Perfect Fit Size: Fits 5.71″-8.07″ (145mm-205mm) wrist,it can be men’s or women’s. Use the buckle to adjust the length more precisely. Easy to find the length that works best for you.

Great Genuine Vintage Leather: The band is made of top-quality vintage leather and craftsmanship. Durable, comfortable, breathable, no odor, suitable for a variety of occasions.

Secure Connector: The quality and craftsmanship of the screws have been updated, and the connectors on both ends can be accurately and safely locked in the watch. Easy to install or remove, firm and not easy to fall off.

Stylish Design: This band features a unique three clasps that is simple and appealing. Comfortable touch feeling on your wrist. Looks fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

