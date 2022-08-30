Smartphone Accessories: ESR Cryoboost HaloLock 7.5W Charging Station $59.50, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 Cryoboost Charging Station for $59.49 shipped. For comparison, this charger goes for $80 direct from ESR and $70 at Amazon. We just saw it fall to $64 in ESR’s Back to School sale and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This all-in-one charging stand can power your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time (though you’ll need to provide your own Apple Watch puck). The AirPods and 7.5W MagSafe charger are included, as is the wall adapter. Simply set your phone on the 7.5W MagSafe stand to power it and set your AirPods on the 5W pad to keep them charged as well.

Phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum. Charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included. Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 13/12 series, AirPods 3/Pro/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included

Powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold. Enable dark charging mode with the press of a button to turn off the status light for uninterrupted sleep while you charge; CryoBoost fast charging not supported in dark charging mode

