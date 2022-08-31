August’s best LEGO Ideas include a Parks and Rec office, Zelda BOTW Temple of Time, more

With the new LEGO Ideas Lighthouse just hours from hitting store shelves, today we’re taking a look at some other creations that might have the honor of becoming official sets down the road. As we do every month, for August we’re rounding up our favorite LEGO Ideas as well as all of the best creations that hit the 10,000 supporter threshold through the month. Headlined by a LEGO Parks and Recreation model, there’s plenty more highlighted below.

Parks and Recreation gets the LEGO treatment

After seeing The Office get in on the LEGO treatment to join the likes of the Big Bang Theory, Friends, and Seinfeld, it seems only fitting to move onto one of the other great sitcoms of late. Parks and Recreation is right up there with the other TV greats, and builder SJs Workshop has reimagined the small Indiana town’s Parks and Rec department into a detailed LEGO Ideas model.

The set includes three different offices alongside adjoining hallways and comes packed with references to every season of the show. All of the expected locations like Ron’s office and the Bullpen, as well as Leslie and Tom’s office make the cut. Not to mention, minifigure versions of the entire cast from Leslie Knope to Andy Dwyer.

Already making signifcant progress first hitting the LEGO Ideas page at the beginning of the month, the Parks and Recreation project has already neared the 2,600-supporter mark. That paired with the over 580 days remaining in the campain means that there is a very solid chance we’ll see this one enter the official LEGO review, if not becoming a set someday in its own right.

Head to the Wild West with this train station

Another highlight for August on the LEGO Ideas front is from yet another builder with a solid track record at releasing successful models, with FACEBRICKUP back to deliver an Old West Train Station. This build assembles rootin’ tootin’ station that comes complete with a railroad track out front, as well as some other interior details for a post office, ticket station, and other. In its current form, there are also nine included minifigures to help build out your brick-built frontier.

We certainly don’t get enough Wild West-themed kits these days, and so I hope that in the nearly 600 remaining days that this project has left, it can climb from the current 3,300 supporters up to the required 10,000-supporter milestone.

LEGO Breath of the Wild Temple of Time nearing 10,000 supporters

And last up in our LEGO Ideas roundup for August, we are once again putting a build right out of Hyrule into the spotlight. There have been quite a few creations out of Breath of the Wild that we’ve featured in the past, and none have managed to make their way onto store shelves just yet. That isn’t stopping builder LEGOverwatch, who is back with a highly detailed Temple of Time model. Stacking up to roughly 3,000 pieces, the kit packs all of the worn down details you’d expect from the most recent appearance of the iconic Zelda landmark.

Link should fittingly make the cut in the final version of the set alongside King Rhoam Bosphoramus, but I’d personally love to see a host of enemies for the brick-built Hero of the Sword to face off against. A Bokobin would also be a great touch, but depending on the price point we’d have to at least get a Lizalfos or even a Guardian.

And if enough fans vote for it, the LEGO Group might just deliver! Right now the LEGO Breath of the Wild Temple of Time project has passed 7,200 supporters on the site, and still has over two years to secure the rest.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, June also saw something of a record number of new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for August:

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for August to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support. And, if you’d like to submit your own LEGO Idea for us to feature, be sure to go say hi on Twitter!

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

