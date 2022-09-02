Smartphone Accessories: mophie Snap/MagSafe Adapter $15 (25% off), more

Amazon is offering the mophie Snap/MagSafe Adapter for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 25% from the normal $20 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These adapters allow basically any device to enjoy MagSafe products. Simply stick on the magnetic plate to a case or your phone and now it’ll be compatible with MagSafe chargers, mounts, wallets, and more. Plus, since it’s simply an adapter ring, you can place the mohpie Snap on even Android smartphones, which makes it a solid choice for all ecosystems.

The mophie Snap Adapter offers an easy upgrade to magnetic charging for any Qi-enabled device, ensuring compatibility with MagSafe and Snap/Snap+ wireless accessories (sold separately)for a comfortable charging experience. The magnetic mounting method is more versatile because of the flexible attach-detach mechanism. Features two metallic rings that give snap compatibility to any Qi-enabled smartphone including Samsung Galaxy, iPhone 12 and Google PIxel. Simply place the magnetic adapter ring on the back of your phone or case for immediate compatibility. Snap Adapter introduces you to a simplified and convenient charging technique where other snap accessories can be readily attached and detached. Its magnetic inclination quickly aligns wireless accessories so you’re always hit the sweet spot while charging. Includes two snap adapters, an installation kit and a quick-start guide.

