Spigen’s 10,000mAh PocketBoost USB-C power bank drops to $20 at Amazon (40% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 10,000mAh portable battery system with USB-C and USB-A connectivity delivering up to 18W of charging power to iPhone, Android devices, and just about anything else that takes power over USB. Alongside Quick Charge 3.0 tech, you’ll find a battery level LED indicator setup, a carry on-safe design, and a pair of cables in the box as well. More details below.

A comparable and more afrodable solution would be something like the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. Now selling for just under $16.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, this one delivers similar functionality with the same battery capacity for even less than the Spigen model on sale above.

If you’re looking for something with more capacity, dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on Anker’s new GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank. It might not be as affordable as the models mentioned above, but it also packs the brand’s latest technology alongside a far stronger output potential at 65W. You’ll also want to scope out mophie’s new fabric-wrapped 45W 20,000mAh powerstation pro that is now out in the wild with more details in our review.

Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank features:

Power Delivery: Power Delivery (PD) Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) Compatible: Charge a QC 3.0 enabled device at up to 18W with the Spigen PocketBoost. Charge the device from 0% – 50% in 30 minutes!

Dual Ports: With a USB C Port and a USB A port charge two smartphones at the same time!

High Capacity: With 10000mAh capacity charge your smartphones for hours!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!