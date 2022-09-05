Smartphone Accessories: Anker 20W USB-C Charger with USB-C Lightning Cable $20, more

Amazon is offering the Anker 20W Nano USB-C Charger with 6-foot USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering 20W of USB-C PD charging ability and including a MFi USB-C to Lightning cable, this kit delivers a complete experience in a package. Anker is known for making solid chargers and their cables are among the best available. At 20W, you’ll find that this charging adapter can even be used with MacBook Air, iPad, and your iPhone with ease. On top of that, the USB-C to Lightning cable measures six feet long and comes with a MFi certification so you know that it will deliver a compatible experience with your Apple devices.
Anker Nano’s 20W output is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger, Anker Nano provides more power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet. Use the included MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable to charge virtually any device with a Lightning port including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad mini 5, and more. Anker’s latest technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. What You Get: PowerPort III Nano, 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service
