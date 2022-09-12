CLCKR offers exclusive 20% off its new full-hand grip and stand iPhone 14 cases for 9to5 readers

As part of our ongoing coverage of the latest covers for Apple’s new handsets, we now have an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers on the new CLCKR iPhone 14 cases. The CLCKR Clear Stand & Grip Case separates itself from the sea of new sheaths out there with the brand’s unique full-hand grip and stand integrated into the backside of the cover. It simply pops in and out of the case back with, if it’s anything like last year’s model, a satisfying click. The design provides some extra carry capacity for folks that need a solid grip on their device as well as doubling as a sort of kickstand that can be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations. Best of all, 9to5 readers can now score 20% off the asking price with the exclusive code you’ll find below.

Exclusive 20% off CLCKR iPhone 14 cases

While not unlike the MagSafe grip attached we reviewed for the previous-generation Apple devices, CLCKR’s new iPhone 14 case integrates the attachment directly into its new clear case. Speaking of which, you’re looking at the new CL-KER Impact Technology at work here as well. Made from 50% recycled materials, it is said to deliver 12-feet of drop protection alongside providing the novel carry and stand features by way of the vegan leather grip.

Here are the features at a glance:

Clear case with integrated stand & grip

Clicks to portrait and landscape stand for easy viewing

Clicks back into place and is unobtrusive

Secure grip prevents phone drops

CL-KER technology provides up to 12ft/ 3.6m drop

protection Integrated antimicrobial protection

The new CLCKR iPhone 14 case is available for all four of Apple’s latest handsets in clear/black or clear/purple at $39.99. However, using code 9TO5MAC at checkout will drop your total down to $32 shipped for a limited time.

More on the CLCKR Clear Stand & Grip Case:

The multi-functional CLCKR phone case is the case you never knew you needed! Its built-in grip transforms your device into a portable stand for easy video watching and scrolling, whilst the CL-KER Impact Technology provides up to 12ft/ 3.6m drop protection. Made with 50% recycled material you don’t have to compromise on style to be sustainable. The clear design of the case allows you to show off the colour of your device whilst the vegan leather strap provides comfort when gripped

