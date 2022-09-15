Satechi’s Dock5 streamlines your charging setup at 20% off with limited-time drop to $48

For a limited time, Amazon now offers the Satechi Dock5 Charging Station for $47.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 price tag, this is matching our previous mention from the Satechi back to school sale last month, with today’s offer taking 20% off. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and it still remains a stable at my workstation.

Also on sale today at Amazon, Satechi’s new 20W USB-C Wall Charger is a notable alternative for those who want to take advantage of the brand’s usual premium designs and build quality for less. Clocking in with $12 price tag, this charger just launched last fall and sports a single 20W USB-C port as well as a folding plug design. Dive into our launch coverage right here for a closer look before adding it to your everyday carry and see just what you get from the usual $18 offering.

Just last week, Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable iPhone 14 companion, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

