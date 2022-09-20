Land Chefman’s $90+ touchscreen stainless steel air fryer for $50 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman TurboFry XL 8-quart Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy where it regularly sells for $150, this model is going for over $90 at Amazon currently and is now at the lowest price we can find. As is usually the case with these daily air fryer deals, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model from a trustworthy brand at this price. Alongside the 8-quart capacity and stainless steel housing, it includes four presets for French fries, chicken, meat, and fish controlled via the digital touchscreen control panel on the front of the unit. You’ll also find adjustable temperature control for manual recipes as well as a handy LED shake reminder. More details below.

If you can get by without the larger 8-quart capacity, there are a few select options that are worth considering. Alongside this popular Elite Gourmet model, Chefman’s more compact TurboFry solution with a 2-quart capacity comes in at $37 shipped at Amazon. You’re clearly not going to be able to get an entire family dinner in there, but it will work for smaller side dishes and solo meals just as well.

Alongside this morning’s price drops on Nespresso’s Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machines, we also spotted a solid deal on Govee’s smart Wi-Fi Gooseneck Kettle. The regularly $80 solution delivers voice and smartphone control to your precision water boiling experience and is now down at $56 via Amazon with an on-page coupon. Get a complete breakdown of the feature list in our deal coverage right here.

Chefman TurboFry Touchscreen Air Fryer features:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop. Skip the microwave, reheat leftovers to perfection in your Chefman air fryer to bring back that crunchy, fried flavor days later.

