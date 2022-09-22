Rare Amazon price drop delivers official Nintendo Joy-Con at $69 shipped (Reg. $80)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $80 $69

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Joy-Con in Neon Red/Blue for $68.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this relatively rare deals delivers nearly 15% in savings and the lowest price we can find on an extra set of official Nintendo Switch controllers. While we have seen a few fleeting offers via Adorama on Nintendo’s Joy-Con this year, today’s offers marks a rare occasion to land a set at a discount directly from Amazon. They can come together to flank your console for a more traditional gamepad setup or split apart for couch co-op action alongside motion controls with the built-in accelerometer and gyro-sensor. Head below for more details. 

If a more traditional wired option will do the trick, you can save a whole lot more opting for one of PowerA’s officially licensed gamepads instead. Alongside a series of different designs, colorways, and patterns, you can land one of these Switch gamepads for around $19 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. They are wired, unlike the official Nintendo Joy-Con, but can still make for a great couch co-op option at a much more affordable price. 

First, go check out this rare deal on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure with leg strap and Ring-Con, then browse some of the latest news and announcements from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

Introducing Joy-Con, controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with Nintendo Switch. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

