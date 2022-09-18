Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure with leg strap and Ring-Con drops to $55 shipped today (Reg. $80)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $80 $55
Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $25 or 31% off the going rate and the first deal we have tracked since May. It is also now matched at Walmart. Price drops on Nintendo’s fitness-focused package with the Ring-Con controller add-on and Leg Strap – similar to the one you can purchase separately or score included with Switch Sports – don’t come around all that often so now’s a great chance to add it to your Switch arsenal to stay active this fall and winter. Head over to our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience and below for more details on what to expect from Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure. 

Alongside a series of rhythm games and custom workout routines you can follow along with on-screen from your living room, Ring Fit Adventure also includes mini games and a fitness-focused fantasy world to experience. Players “explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses.”

We also just had a chance to go hands-on with Nintendo’s new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED before the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model was announced. Just be sure to dive into the latest eShop event with a giant selection of blockbuster titles on sale from $2.50 as well as last week’s Direct showcase for the latest details on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and GoldenEye 007

Ring Fit Adventure features:

  • An adventure game that’s also a workout
  • Explore a huge fantasy world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise
  • Jog, sprint, and high knee through dozens of levels
  • Control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories
  • Learn about all the great new features, including a new voice option and a fun new Rhythm Game mode that are included in the latest free update

