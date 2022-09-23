Arcade1Up digital pinball machines now up to $300 off: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $450

We are tracking up to $300 in savings on the Arcade1Up digital pinball machines for your game room. One notable option is the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine for $499.99 shipped at Walmart, Best Buy, and elsewhere. Regularly $750 and currently matched via third-party sellers on Amazon, this is $250 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Covered in Star Wars artwork, it features a 24-inch HD LCD playfield, 7-inch color score screen, haptic touch flippers, ball feedback via the playfield knockers, a light-up back glass, built-in speakers, and more. It measures about 59.5-inches tall but you can also adjust the metal legs to your liking. Head below for more details and Arcade1Up digital pinball deals.

Walmart and Best Buy are also offering the Arcade1Up Williams Bally Digital Pinball Attack From Mars at $449.99 and the Marvel Digital Pinball II machine at $499.99 shipped. Both units typically fetch up to $750, delivering up to $300 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. The specs on these two are the same as the model above, just with different artwork and built-in games.

If you’re more interested in the brand’s traditional arcade cabinets, we are still tracking the Mortal Kombat machine at $199 shipped. This is a particularly low price for the Arcade1Up 3/4 scale cabinets – they rarely go for any less than this – and you can get all of the details on this deal right here.

Just be sure to scope out the new NFL Blitz model and its latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet as well.

Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine features:

Arcade1Up’s Digital Pinball video game is here. Complete your at-home arcade with your very own 3/4 scale Star Wars digital pinball machine. Tastemakers LLC is working closely with Disney and Zen Studios to ensure fans receive a product that looks and plays great with thrilling Star Wars storytelling and an authentic pinball experience. The hybrid of nostalgic, iconic titles you know and love in conjunction with an authentic, affordable, at-home solution is the foundation of Tastemakers’ venture into the world of digital pinball with its new partners.

