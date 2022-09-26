Universal Audio’s world-class Thunderbolt interfaces see rare deals from $499 (New lows)

Update: Some of these rare Universal Audio interface deals went out of stock but are now live once again at Amazon. Some models have dropped even lower and you’ll find a couple new configurations marked down as well. Details below.

Universal Audio interface deals have arrived. Today we are tracking some particularly rare price drops on Universal Audio interfaces at up to $300 off. Universal Audio has long since been among the best interface brands in the music production space – I use one everyday – not mention carrying a storied pedigree in the recording industry since the late 1950s. Its interfaces are easily some of the best on the market with high-quality mic preamps and digital audio converters, Thunderbolt/USB-C connectivity, and some of the best onboard processing/FX in the industry. While you’re certainly paying for the quality here, we are now tracking $300 off its entry-level and mid-tier devices at Amazon. Head below for a closer look.

Universal Audio interface deals:

Each model above ships with a premium suite of plug-ins, Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations, and compatibility with all major DAWs.

For a closer look at the devices featured in today’s Universal Audio interface deals, hit up our launch coverage of Thunderbolt Apollo Twin X right here. Then dive into our video review of the UA Arrow bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 model as well as brand’s Luna music recording platform for Mac that ships with each of the models above.

The brand is also working with a legendary mic designer on its latest pro and podcast-ready lineup from $299.

UA Apollo Solo interface features:

Universal Audio interface deals: A special edition of UA’s popular Apollo Solo interface — with a premium suite of 5 award-winning plug-in titles from Teletronix, Pultec, and UA — a $1,300 value

UAD SOLO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency

Unison mic preamp and guitar amp emulations from Neve, API, Avalon, Manley, Marshall, Fender, and more

Produce with LUNA Recording System — a free, fully-integrated recording application made for Apollo (Mac only)

Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST, AU, and AAX 64 formats in all major DAWs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!