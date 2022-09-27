9to5Toys Daily: September 27, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $150 off, Galaxy Z Fold 4, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/09/9to5Toys-Daily-92722-11.11-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs hit new A...
ASTRO’s cross-platform A10 Wired Gaming Headset f...
Get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold membership today for jus...
Govee’s WI-Fi smart tower fan includes a hygromet...
Save $200 on LG’s 2022 15-inch Gram Laptop with 1...
Fresh noodles the easy way and at $100 off: Cuisinart P...
Marmot’s Flash Sale takes extra 25% off sitewide:...
Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Ultra SE Bluetoot...
Load more...
Show More Comments