Amazon renewed Roborock S4 Max smart robot vac now down at $200 (Reg. $300+), plus more

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its refurbished Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $300 and more recently as much as $340, this is at least $100 off the typical refurbished price and among the lowest prices we have tracked. A notable opportunity to land a heavily discounted Roborock robotic vacuum with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee in tow, this model delivers laser navigation, multi-level mapping, no-go zones, and smartphone app control for scheduling, among other things. Auto-return charging to the included dock is joined by 2000Pa suction power a 180 minute runtime as well. Head below for more Roborock robotic vacuum deals. 

More Roborock vacuum and mop deals:

Alongside our coverage of iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ with the built-in mopping action, we are also still tracking a solid deal on Anker’s latest eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop. Regularly $400, you can land this one at $280 shipped, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since it launched in early August of this year. 

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum features:

  • It’s a renewed product.The refurbished product has been professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new.There will be no visible imperfections on the product.
  • Laser Navigation, Multi-Level Mapping, Invisible Wall and No-Go Zones: Precision laser navigation provides fine control of where the robot goes across up to 4-levels.
  • 2000Pa Suction: Powerful enough to easily lift dust from floors and drag it from carpets.
  • App Control: See where S4 Max has been, a map of your home, control schedules and suction power, and more from your phone.
  • Large Battery: A large battery means long cleaning times, more than enough to tackle larger homes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

