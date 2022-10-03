Anker’s palmable Nebula Astro Mini Projector returns to all-time low of $180 (Save 31%)

The official Amazon Anker storefront is now offering its Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $179.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $260, this 31% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This projector brings Android 7.1 and up to 2.5 hours of wireless projection to the palm of your hand with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. It can project a screen up to 100 inches with a dedicated Kid Mode for increased parental controls with connectivity including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

You could take some of the savings you get with today’s deal and grab the Anker Nebula Adjustable Tripod Stand for $48 as well. This will attach to the base of the projector and allow you to elevate it off the floor for more adjustable screen positions. It also means you won’t have to create a tower of books and other items to elevate the projector, though that is an option if you want. Since this projector is designed to be portable, traveled with, and for kids to use, you can grab the official silicone cover for $20. There are three options you can choose from, Red, Blue, and White, with each option adding some personality to the projector with little horns.

If this projector isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we’re currently tracking a Prime-exclusive deal on the new Amazon Glow system with Tanagram bits for the low of $150. For those unfamiliar here, this one fully launched back in March as a unique and interactive video calling and learning gadget for kids. Alongside the ability to interact with family members via the 8-inch video calling display, it also casts a 19-inch touchscreen projection for playing educational games and collaborative learning applications.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector features:

The World is Your Cinema:Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.

Endless Entertainment:Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.

Kid-Friendly Content: Manage what your child watches via the parental controls. Protect your parent-only movies and apps with a password so your children don’t accidentally stumble upon something they shouldn’t.

