ESR’s new iPhone 14 HaloLock MagSafe battery packs see first discounts from $42

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers the HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack for $47.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while delivering one of the first chances to save to date. This accessory just launched back alongside the iPhone 14 series last month and arrives with an array of integrated magnets that enable the MagSafe charging tech. Just like Apple’s official model, it sports a 7.5W output for 14 series handsets, but then steps up with a 10,000mAh internal battery and built-in kickstand. Head below for more.

Ditching the built-in kickstand, ESR also has a recently-released HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack that’s a bit more affordable. Dropping down to $41.99 for the very first time when clipping the on-page coupon, this 10,000mAh offering packs all of the same features as the lead deal, but for less. Its design is largely the same as the lead deal above, just missing the hold out kickstand that can prop up your device while charging. So at $6 less, you can walk away with all of the same actual MagSafe tech for less.

Just after seeing the iPhone 14 launch last month, Anker was another brand that then took to releasing its own new MagSafe offering for Apple’s latest. Taking on much of the same sleek build, this new offering has a built-in PopSocket that adds some extra grip functionality into the mix. We broke down what to expect from the build in our launch coverage from last month, too.

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for browsing or FaceTiming on the go. Conveniently located side USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank, so your phone stays charged up when you’re FaceTiming.

