Tile intros new scannable Lost and Found QR Labels to help track down misplaced items

Today, Tile is launching its new Lost and Found Labels. Joining its ecosystem of Bluetooth Mate, Pro, Slim and other item locators (be sure to check out our hands-on review for details on these), the brand is looking to leverage QR technology to deliver a lightweight sticker of sorts “to connect owners and finders.” The new Tile Lost and Found Labels are now available for purchase, and you can head below for a complete breakdown down of what to expect.

Tile Lost and Found Labels

The new Tile Lost and Found Labels are just what they sound like, but with some standard issue QR tech packed in. They are the brand’s latest “solution to aid in its mission of keeping everyone connected to the things they love by simplifying the return of lost items to their owners.”

Tile’s first stand-alone QR code-style adhesives are “designed to attach identifiable information” to items where the usual Bluetooth trackers we are used to just won’t do. They are essentially a package of stickers with QR codes linked to the free companion Tile app.

Lost and Found Labels allow owners to attach the QR code Label to important items, and add contact information with a personalized message through the free Tile app. If the item is lost, the finder can simply scan the QR code Label, clearly marked with the Tile logo, view the provided contact information and return the item.

Users can attach them to just about anything, including “school books, travel mugs, musical instruments, sports equipment, and earbud cases,” and then link them with your choice of identifiable details in hopes that if someone finds them, they will scan the QR code and, well, do the right thing. It’s hard to say how many people will actually participate here instead of just ignoring the situation or just keeping the goods for themselves, but there’s some good left in the world, isn’t there? Tile seems to think so anyway.

The new Tile Lost and Found Labels are available now with a 3-pack coming in at $14.99 in various colorways.

9to5Toys’ Take

With AirTags and the rest of the Tile Bluetooth tracker lineup, owners can actually take measures to track down misplaced items themselves, instead of relying on the good samaritan on the other end of the Tile Lost and Found Labels. It would seem to me that you would have to use extremely vague “identifiable” information for each sticker to remain safe (it will be strangers finding your gear presumably) while still giving enough detail for someone to actually return your stuff or contact you. And that’s all with hopes that someone is actually going to go out of their way to do any of this. The sentiment is certainly in the right place here and they are, for the most part, affordable enough to give them a shot, but it still seems like quite a long shot to me.

