Get a first look at Nintendo’s new official Mario movie in today’s debut trailer

Well, today is the day we finally get our first look at the much anticipated Mario movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie as it is officially known right now. The film was first announced back in 2018, some 2-years before the Sonic The Hedgehog movie actually turned out to be pretty good, and then went mostly dark until a pre-fall Direct presentation in 2021. At that time, series’ creator Shigeru Miyamoto took to the virtual stage to unveil the Mario movie cast starring Chris Pratt as the titular Mushroom Kingdom plumber (please don’t mess the voice up, please Chris). And now, over a year later, Nintendo is finally ready to show the upcoming Mario movie as part of what appears to be a dedicated Nintendo Direct showcase. Head below for details and to watch the upcoming stream later today.

Mario movie – first look

Nintendo took to its official Twitter account to announce the The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct presentation earlier this week with the gorgeous, and very first Mario movie poster. Packed to the brim with vibrant colorful details and Mario’s more realistically-rendered cap and overalls, we see a bustling toad town with a cascading series of the staple rounded hills gloriously looming in the backdrop. Peach’s castle sits atop with Mario Galaxy-style platforms floating in the sky above that. There’s a lot to unpack here with details tucked into every corner – Mario Bros. 3 trinkets being sold at an antique shop, cheep cheeps featured at the local pet store, and so much more.

Needless to say, the poster has all but the most pessimistic fans stoked for today’s Mario movie trailer reveal.

See more Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

Alongside Pratt jumping into the starring role, the Nintendo and illumination-produced film is set to star Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen in the Donkey Kong role, and Jack Black as Bowser.

The Mario movie is set to premiere come April 2023 at this point.

The Nintendo Mario movie Nintendo Direct will kick-off today at 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST, but we aren’t exactly sure how long it will be or if there will be more than just the debut trailer itself. As you can see in the tweet above, there will be no gaming news on display today.

Follow along later today and be sure to check back for more updates after the presentation.

Watch this Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!