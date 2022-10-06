Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro smartwatch with GPS and 12-day battery life falls to $190 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $189.99 shipped. Down from $230, this $40 discount marks the third-best price all-time that we’ve tracked. The GTR 3 Pro features built-in Alexa so you can quickly set an alarm, ask a question, or even make calls on your phone. Plus, it even has an offline voice assistant so you can perform operations like starting a workout tracker or checking health metrics. Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro is even water-resistant up to 50 meters, meaning you can easily swim, shower, or wash your hands without worrying that this smartwatch will get damaged. There are over 150 sports modes pre-installed too, alongside built-in high-precision GPS for tracking bike rides or runs. Once pulled off the charger, Amazfit says that the GTR 3 Pro can even last up to 12 days before needing to be plugged back in too, negating the worry of charging nightly. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Give your watch a visual upgrade without breaking the bank as well. You can pick up this Milanese loop-style band on Amazon for just $13, giving you a great way to upgrade the looks of your smartwatch. The clamp closure will hold the band securely to your wrist and the style looks high-end without costing a fortune.

Are you more of an Apple fan? Well, don’t miss out on the Apple Watch SE that’s down to all-time lows from $199. That’s just $9 more than the GTR 3 Pro above and you’ll find that the Apple Watch SE can run watchOS 9 out of the box. Then, you can swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great ways to save on wearables as we head into the fall and holiday seasons.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch features:

A smartwatch with understated elegance for the fashion-conscious fitness enthusiast, The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect combination of style and technology. Get the health data that matters to you more accurately and efficiently with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Its advanced health tracking option also including in-depth monitoring of sleep & sleep breathing quality and female cycle tracking.

