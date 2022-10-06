Samsung’s PRO Plus 160MB/s 512GB microSD memory card hits Amazon low at $68 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $67.99 shipped. This model launched late last year at $109 and since dropped down to settle at a $75 regular price. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find on the up to 160MB/s microSD solution. For comparison’s sake, the 512GB 2022 model SanDisk Extreme that clocks in at up to 190MB/s is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $72 shipped. As for the Samsung PRO Plus, it remains a notable pro-grade option at a lower price point for your camera, drone, and gaming devices with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to most of the modern options out there, and notable protection against the elements. Samsung says it can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside safeguards against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops with a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.

While not at the lowest prices we have tracked, if you don’t need the 512GB of storage space, the lighter 128GB and 256GB options are marked down right now. Starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, they make for a notable lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal with similar specs across the board.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking a solid new low on the 512GB 2022 model SanDisk Extreme microSD that is now sitting alongside ongoing price drops on SanDisk’s pro model 1TB Extreme SSD. If you’re looking for a more substantial portable storage device, this one is certainly worth a look. Just be sure to scope out the new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 that clocks in at up to 2,700MB/s as well.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!