Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, 60 Seconds!, Tallowmere, Behind the Frame, more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now live. But for now, it's all about the apps including headliner offers like LIMBO, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Tallowmere, Behind the Frame, Swiftly switch, and more.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Battery Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- LIMBO $1 (Reg. $5)
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mortal Crusade $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $6)
- Behind the Frame $4 (Reg. $6)
- Display Calibration Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1 (Reg. $2)
- Screen Repair and Calibrator $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Swiftly switch – Pro $2 (Reg. $5)

More Android app deals still live:
- Star Link 2: Constellation FREE (Reg. $1)
- Secret of Mana $3 (Reg. $7)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Legend of Mana $14 (Reg. $28)
- Trials of Mana $12 (Reg. $24)
- The Wild Case (Full) $1 (Reg. $6)
- The First Tree $1 (Reg. $5)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Money Manager: Expense tracker $3 (Reg. $5.50)
More on Limbo:
Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.
