Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Macintosh USB-C GaN III 35W charger $47 (20% off), more

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $47.20 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $59, this is a 20% discount and one of the first chances to save since hitting Amazon. It’s the second-best price to date, only being beaten by the early pre-order bonus back on its crowdfunding campaign. But if you missed out earlier in the year, you can now bring this adorable charger to your Apple setup. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect over at 9to5Mac.

Powered by (GaN Ⅲ)technology, the Shargeek Retro 35W fast charger can deliver full-speed 35W charging for earphones, phones, tablets and even laptops. Power up your iPhone 14 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, while maintaining low temperature, which is safer than ordinary chargers. All: Upgraded with a 35W USB-C output so now you can charge your iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/14 Pro Max, iPhone 13/12/11, Google Pixel 6 pro/6/5, Samsung Galaxy S22/S21+/S20/S10/Note 20/10/ S9, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, Macbook Air with a tiny type c charger.

This usb charger restores the Macintosh monitor in an equivalent ratio, bringing back nostalgia. The unique computer shape makes Retro 35W not only a phone charger, but also a delicate desktop decoration, a special gift.

