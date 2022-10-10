Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: 60 Seconds!, Behind the Frame, Readdle PDF, more

Your Monday morning edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live and waiting down below the fold. Just make sure you scope out the new all-time lows now live on the just-released Apple Watch Series 8, some of the best prices yet on AirPods Max, and notable price drops on Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros as well. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like 60 Seconds! Reatomized, 60 Parsecs!, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Behind the Frame, Readdle’s PDF Expert, Cursor Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rise of King Arthur: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tigrigna Fidelat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Theodolite: $9 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit, Sign PDFs: $80 (Reg. $140)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $8 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Soulver 2: FREE (Reg. $9)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on 60 Seconds! Reatomized:

Dolores, Ted, Mary Jane and Timmy return to face the nuclear apocalypse in this new, remastered edition of the classic atomic adventure – 60 Seconds! Reatomized, featuring 4K support, refreshed 2D graphics and hand-drawn 3D textures, new interactive menu, improved UI system, a technical refresh, and of course… new content!

