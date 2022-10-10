Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 23 $35, Mario 3D World $40, Pokémon Snap $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 23 on PS4 and Xbox One from $34.99 shipped as well as the PS5 and Series X version for $44.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Regularly $60 and $70, respectively, these are new Amazon all-time lows and the best prices we can find on the latest edition of the yearly football sim. If you didn’t land a copy for free in the Xbox console bundle offer this past summer, now’s a notable chance to bring the game into your collection. This year’s Madden features a “suite of new wide receiver release moves and defensive back counter press mechanics” as well as redefined “Hit Everything” mechanics that allows players “be more disruptive on defense.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Nintendo Switch Sports w/ leg strap $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- WWE 2K22 from $27 (Reg. $60)
- The Pathless $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO 3-game Marvel Collection PSN $9 (Reg. $ up to $60)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
