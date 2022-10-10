Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 23 $35, Mario 3D World $40, Pokémon Snap $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 23 on PS4 and Xbox One from $34.99 shipped as well as the PS5 and Series X version for $44.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Regularly $60 and $70, respectively, these are new Amazon all-time lows and the best prices we can find on the latest edition of the yearly football sim. If you didn’t land a copy for free in the Xbox console bundle offer this past summer, now’s a notable chance to bring the game into your collection. This year’s Madden features a “suite of new wide receiver release moves and defensive back counter press mechanics” as well as redefined “Hit Everything” mechanics that allows players “be more disruptive on defense.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

